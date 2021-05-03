Woman who stole Shawnee County cash earmarked for retiree insurance is sentenced

Getty Images/Creatas RF

A woman who stole thousands in taxpayer dollars intended for retiree insurance payments in Shawnee County will spend a year on probation.

Jessica Jean Marie Schwerdt was working in the Shawnee County human resources department when she pocketed the cash, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Monday. Schwerdt pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft on Friday and was immediately sentenced by Shawnee County District Court Judge Jason Geier.

In addition to giving her probation, Geier told Schwerdt she must pay $13,216 in restitution to the county, which she handed over at the time of her plea, Schmidt said in the release.

Schwerdt, 38, is no longer working for Shawnee County.