Crime & Courts

Woman who stole Shawnee County cash earmarked for retiree insurance is sentenced

Creatas Getty Images/Creatas RF

A woman who stole thousands in taxpayer dollars intended for retiree insurance payments in Shawnee County will spend a year on probation.

Jessica Jean Marie Schwerdt was working in the Shawnee County human resources department when she pocketed the cash, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Monday. Schwerdt pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft on Friday and was immediately sentenced by Shawnee County District Court Judge Jason Geier.

In addition to giving her probation, Geier told Schwerdt she must pay $13,216 in restitution to the county, which she handed over at the time of her plea, Schmidt said in the release.

Schwerdt, 38, is no longer working for Shawnee County.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. She’s a mom of three and loves to read in her non-work time. Reach her at 316-268-6644 or at aleiker@wichitaeagle.com.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service