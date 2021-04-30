Woman arrested after man’s decomposing body found in SE Kansas home, official says

.

A 37-year-old Coffeyville woman was arrested Friday after a man’s decomposing body was found earlier in the week, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

“Following the autopsy, the victim’s death was ruled a homicide,” KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in a news release. “Due to the state of decomposition, it will take time before the man can be positively identified.”

Shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, officers arrested Jennifer R. Garnett for burglary, theft, forgery and criminal use of a credit card in connection to the case, Underwood said.

Coffeyville police were asked to do a welfare check at a home Wednesday night and found the man’s body inside. The home is in south Coffeyville across from a railroad yard.

Anyone with information about the case can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Coffeyville Police Department at 620-252-6160.