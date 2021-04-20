‘Justice prevailed today’ in Derek Chauvin murder trial, Wichita police chief says

File photo of Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Tuesday night that “justice prevailed” with Derek Chauvin’s conviction of murdering George Floyd.

“Justice prevailed today in the reprehensible actions of the Minneapolis police officer,” Ramsay said in a tweet. “The Wichita Police Department is committed to continuous improvement in collaboration with our community. We care.”

The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death during an arrest. The judge immediately revoked Chauvin’s bail and he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. Sentencing is scheduled to be in eight weeks.

Ramsay was among the first police chiefs of major U.S. cities to call Floyd’s killing a murder.

“I am horrified at what occurred in Minneapolis and struggle for words, but in good conscience cannot remain silent,” Ramsay tweeted three days after Floyd’s May 25 death. “I get a lump in my throat when I try to talk about it, but in that video I see a murder committed by those who are violating the very oath they swore to uphold.”

Floyd’s last words were “I can’t breathe” as former Officer Chauvin held his face to the pavement with his knee on the back of his neck for more than 9 minutes. The Memorial Day killing was captured on video as bystanders pleaded for his life.

Ramsay has connections to Minnesota. He spent a decade as the police chief in Duluth, which is about 2.5 hours north of Minneapolis. He also served as the president of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

His voice also carries national weight. Last January, Ramsay was one of two police chiefs appointed by former President Donald Trump to a law enforcement commission tasked in part “to address the divide” between police and the communities they serve.