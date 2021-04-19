Know this car? Its backfiring exhaust could be source of recent drive-by shooting calls

Wichita police want to know who drives a car that backfires so much and so loudly that it could be the source of dozens of recent 911 calls from people who think they’re hearing gunfire and drive-by shootings.

Police are looking for a charcoal-colored Mustang that “rapidly backfires” when its driver accelerates, according to a news release.

The sounds have “caused a lot of fear throughout the community,” the release says.

Emergency dispatchers have received dozens of calls originating from around “the same general time period and general area” from people who’ve reported hearing what they think are firearms discharging, according to WPD.

Police say the sounds led to 12 callers reporting drive-by shootings or shots fired on April 11.

There were 17 or 18 more reports on Sunday, the release said.

“In each instance, WPD did not locate any physical evidence, damage, or injures from shots being fired,” the release says.

Police say early Monday morning, an officer conducting a traffic stop on an access road in the 5300 block of East Kellogg saw and heard what police think may be the culprit — a charcoal-colored Mustang — speeding by.

The officer ended his car stop and tried to catch up to the Mustang “but was unable to do so because of its extreme speed,” according to the release.

Police early Monday afternoon released body camera video footage of the Mustang whizzing by the officer, hoping someone might recognize it and call authorities.

Anyone who knows the car or its driver is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.