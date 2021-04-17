Police looking for estranged boyfriend after woman shot multiple times in east Wichita

Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman’s estranged boyfriend after she was shot multiple times Saturday morning in an east Wichita apartment, Wichita police spokesperson Paul Cruz said.

The woman was seriously injured.

Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex at 9:32 a.m. in the 10,000 block of East Boston, which is near Harry and Webb, and found the woman shot. She was taken to an area hospital.

The woman’s estranged boyfriend is a suspect in the shooting, Cruz said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.