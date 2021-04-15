Police arrest boy after school threat in Winfield from phone call outside the US

File photo

Police in a Kansas town have arrested a child after threatening phone calls were made to a local school and business.

The Winfield Police Department announced in a news release that the first call was made at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to Winfield High School. Police said “a threat was made against the school,” but did not elaborate.

On Thursday, a local business reported to police that they also received a telephone threat the previous night. Police did not describe the nature of the threat or identify the business.

“Both calls were from the same phone number,” police said in the news release. “It was determined that the phone call had been made from outside of the United States.”

Investigators found a person of interest, then later arrested a boy for his alleged involvement in the school threat.

Police said there is no threat to the community.