Wichita man charged after roughly $176,000 misappropriated from ailing parents

A Wichita man in his 60s who was once involved in his ailing parents’ finances apparently wrote checks from their account to his own and deposited their insurance dollars meant to help pay for their nursing home, according to a court document released this week.

David Lorg misappropriated roughly $176,000, according to the document.

Lorg has been charged with two counts of mistreatment of a dependent adult/elderly person and theft of over $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday.

Lorg’s attorney declined to comment.

The investigation first started after the Bel Aire Police Department received a tip from a social worker concerned about a husband and wife who are in their 90s.

Lorg’s mother has Alzheimer’s and lives at a long-term care unit and his father, who is diagnosed with a heart disease and major depression disorder, lives in an apartment at the same facility, the document says.

Three people, including Lorg and his brother, became responsible for Lorg’s mother’s finances in 2015 after a doctor decided she was unable to do so anymore, according to the document. Lorg was a successor for his father’s affairs since about 2013, the document said.

The document said Lorg deposited “their long term care insurance checks into his personal accounts while the nursing facility bill was behind.” Those checks included about $27,782 from Bankers Life and Casualty as well as $23,580 from Mutual of Omaha. There was also about $11,163 deposited from New York Life.

Additionally, dozens of checks from his parents’ accounts were written to and signed by Lorg for a total of more than $85,000, the document said.

Lorg’s brother said that his father wants to “recover as much money as possible that was taken by (Lorg),” the document says.

Court documents allege the events happened between July 2016 and October 2018. Lorg’s “powers were revoked” over the finances in 2019, the document says.