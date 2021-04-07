Two arrested after Wichita police find ‘explosive device that looked like a grenade’

.

Two people were arrested Tuesday after officers pulled over the driver of a suspect vehicle from multiple drive-by shootings and found an “improvised explosive device that looked like a grenade,” Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said Wednesday.

Methamphetamine, a gun and gun magazine were also found in the vehicle, he said.

Eri Daniel Mendoza, 25, of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of explosives, criminal use of explosives, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault tied to a drive-by shooting investigation, he said.

Jessica Valdovinos, 29, of Wichita was also arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, criminal use of an explosive device and outstanding warrants.

At around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday at 21st and Woodlawn, two officers spotted a white Nissan Rogue that was a vehicle suspected in multiple drive-by shootings, Davidson said in a news release. Police pulled over the driver at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of East 21st St.

“Mendoza and Valdovinos were both contacted and arrested without incident,” Davidson said. “Inside the vehicle, officers also located an improvised explosive device that looked like a grenade. The WPD bomb unit responded to assist with the safe disposal of the device.”