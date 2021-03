EMS are responding to an officer-involved shooting at Red Roof Inn, near Rock Road and Kellogg, according to 911 emergency communications.

Emergency communications said that a suspect was down and one person was shot in the neck.

Police responded to the call at 11:38 a.m. in the 7300 block of East Kellogg, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.