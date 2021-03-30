Business told him to wear a mask, so he broke their window, Wichita cops say

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the pictured subject.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying a mask-less man accused of damaging property.

“This guy decided to break out the front window of a local business because they told him he had to wear a mask,” Crime Stoppers of Wichita and Sedgwick County said in a social media post. “Bet he wishes he wore one now?”

Crime Stoppers released two photos of the man. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the tip line at 316-267-2111. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward.

The incident happened on March 23 and is being investigated by the Wichita Police Department.

At the time of the crime, Wichita was under Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 mask mandate. While the county has since rescinded the local mask order, the county is still under the governor’s statewide health order.

Even if there were no government mandate, Kansas businesses are allowed to require face masks.

The Crime Stoppers post included the hashtags “nomasknoservice” and “rudecustomer.”