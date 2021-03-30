Wichita woman, 21, is third person arrested in New Year’s Day killing, records show

.

A 21-year-old Wichita woman is the third person arrested in connection to a Jan. 1 killing near downtown Wichita, records show.

Isabel Diane Leeann Martin was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Gabriel Campos-Torres, who was found shot after someone reported hearing shots and seeing a man lying on the sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Ida, near Lincoln and Washington. He died at the scene.

Martin was also arrested in an unrelated case of recruiting gang members, records show.

Officers had previously arrested 18-year-old Noah Martin of Wichita and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a Jan. 1 news release. Martin was also arrested on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wichita police typically don’t name minors in arrests.

“Through the investigation, an additional crime scene was located at a home in the 1200 block of South Laura, where Campos-Torres was shot,” Davidson said. “Investigators also learned of Martin and the 16-year-old’s involvement in the shooting. They were located at the home on Laura and arrested. Officers also recovered a firearms inside of the home.”