Wichita man, 64, arrested in 1979 cold case in Colorado killing, officials say

A 64-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection to one of oldest cold cases in Weld County, Colorado, officials say.

James Herman Dye was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Monday and is awaiting extradition back to Colorado where he faces two counts of first-degree murder. He is charged in the 1979 killing of 29-year-old Evelyn Kay Day, who was found in her red, 1977 Datsun station wagon by coworkers who saw it parked on the side of the road.

“(Day) had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death with a cloth belt of her own overcoat,” Weld County Sheriff Sheriff Steve Reams said during a news conference Friday.

She was last seen the night before by students at Aims Community College where she worked.

DNA evidence linked Dye to the crime, according to authorities. The cold case was reopened in May.

Dye was a student at the community college and lived near Day, he said. Dye would have been in his early 20s when the killing happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.