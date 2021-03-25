Police: South Wichita pursuit ends with crash into home; officer and suspect injured

File photo

An officer and suspect were injured after a Thursday morning pursuit involving a stolen car in south Wichita, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

At around 2 a.m., police tried to stop the driver of the stolen car near 31st Street South and Broadway. The driver refused to stop, Macy said in a news release.

“During the pursuit, the suspect turned into a patrol car at the intersection of Kinkaid and Washington – causing it to drive into a residence in the 1000 block of East Kinkaid,” he said. “The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by officers.”

The suspect was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries from the wreck, he said, and an officer was treated and released at a hospital.