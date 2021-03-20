A woman dies in west Wichita and her car is missing. Police are asking for help

Wichita police are looking for a Mercury Grand Marquis belonging to a Wichita woman who died Friday night. At least one window on the driver’s side is broken out. The car has a Kansas license plate with the number 834 NPD. Call 911 if you see the vehicle. Wichita police Department

A 38-year-old Wichita woman found with injuries to her body Friday night has died, but her car was last spotted near I-135 and Pawnee early Saturday morning, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said.

At least one window on the driver’s side of Natasha Arvidson’s 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis is broken out, Davidson said in a news release. Call 911 if you see the silver Marquis, which has a Kansas license plate and tag number 834 NPD.

Arvidson was found injured during an EMS call around 9 p.m. Friday at a home in the 10600 block of West Taft, which is near Maize and Maple in west Wichita.

“Upon arrival, officers located Arvidson with injuries to her body,” Davidson said. “She was pronounced deceased on the scene.”