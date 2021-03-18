Wichita police shooting in Braum’s parking lot at Harry and Rock injures one

File photo

A police shooting in southeast Wichita sent one injured person to a hospital Thursday night.

Police were first called to a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex near Lincoln and Rock, a police officer said during a news conference. The incident involved death threats to a woman and children. The woman called 911 shortly before 9 p.m., and officers located the subjects of the domestic violence call in the Braum’s restaurant parking lot at Harry and Rock.

In the Braum’s parking lot, police fired multiple shots at a man who was a suspect in the domestic violence call. The man, who had a gun, was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The police spokesman said detectives are unsure whether the man who was wounded also fired his gun. The woman who called police about the domestic violence incident was not injured in the gunfire.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is ongoing.