Wichita police seek tips on Tuesday night shooting that hurt 21-year-old woman

Wichita police are asking the public for information about a shooting that injured a 21-year-old woman Tuesday night.

Police say someone who called 911 shortly before 10 p.m. “reported that a female had been shot” in the 2600 block of South Topeka “and had left the location in a vehicle.” Officers found and stopped the vehicle in the 1500 block of East Pawnee, Officer Trevor Macy said. A 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was inside. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Police in a news release seeking the public’s help didn’t give further details about what led to the shooting, or who is responsible. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Wichita Police Department Investigations Section at 316-268-4407, or contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 to submit an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers, which pays cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest in some cases, can also be reached at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com and through the P3 mobile app.