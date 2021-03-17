Do you know the thieves? Wichita police looking for two people who broke into ATMs

Police are looking for this person in connection with two ATM thefts in Wichita that occurred on March 3 and March 15. Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are looking for thieves who they say broke into two ATMs and stole cash earlier this month.

The first automated teller machine, located in the 4000 block of West Maple, was damaged on March 3. Wichita police say two people broke into it around 4 a.m. and took money.

The second ATM, in the 8000 block of East Harry, was broken into Monday morning. Police in a news release said two people “used a stolen vehicle to drag” it off of its base and then stole money from inside.

The authorities on Wednesday released surveillance images showing the suspected thieves and asked for the public’s help identifying them. Anyone who saw the thefts or has information about the perpetrators’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call the Wichita Police Department’s investigations division at 316-268-4136. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 mobile app.