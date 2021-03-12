Crime & Courts

Police ask for help after teenage boy found shot multiple times in north Wichita

File photo

Police are asking for help solving a shooting that happened Thursday night in north Wichita that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Madison. Arriving officers found the boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Officers located several shell casings in the area and a vehicle with damage from a bullet strike,” Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in an email. “Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Dodge Charger in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the case may call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service