Police ask for help after teenage boy found shot multiple times in north Wichita

Police are asking for help solving a shooting that happened Thursday night in north Wichita that left a 16-year-old boy hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Madison. Arriving officers found the boy lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Officers located several shell casings in the area and a vehicle with damage from a bullet strike,” Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in an email. “Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Dodge Charger in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information about the case may call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.