Police: Wichita man now in jail after fatal weekend shooting

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens at a media briefing on Monday, March 8, 2021. WPD

A 26-year-old Wichita man suspected in a weekend shooting where a person died has been released from an area hospital where he was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and booked into jail, officials say.

Deadrian Johnson was booked Wednesday night into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also arrested on unrelated charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery, records show.

He was hospitalized after a shooting Saturday in the 1000 block of North Volutsia, which is near Elm. Police were called to a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Police said Johnson “had been using drugs” when he opened fire on 20-year-old Christopher Terrell of Wichita and a 16-year-old boy who was not identified because of his age.

The three were all taken to a Wichita hospital, where Terrell died, police said. Police have not provided an update on the 16-year-old’s condition.

When asked during a news conference Monday if Johnson’s injuries were life threatening, Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said: “Right now, it’s day to day.”

Terrell’s death is Wichita’s 13th homicide in 2021, with 11 called criminal and two justified, according to police. Wichita had 10 homicides at this time last year.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker with The Eagle