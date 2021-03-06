Shots fired and officers surrounding apartment near Harry and Oliver, officials say

Police are surrounding an apartment in the 1600 block of South Battin, which is near Harry and Oliver, after shots were fired Saturday morning, according to 911 emergency communications.

A 911 supervisor said the call started with a disturbance with a weapon at 10:20 a.m. At around 10:25 a.m., officers could be heard over 911 emergency communications trying to surround the apartment. Police saw a suspect shooting at a neighbor, according to 911 emergency communications.

“Find cover, get your gun out,” an officer said, adding that someone should cover the back door.

An officer could also be heard asking for help getting back to his rifle.

There were no reported injuries, the 911 supervisor said at around 10:30 a.m.

