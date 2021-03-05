Crime & Courts

Wichita motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing, Sheriff’s Office says

File photo

A 37-year-old Wichita man died after fleeing from officers on a motorcycle Friday and crashing in the Oaklawn area, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase started at around 2:30 a.m. when a deputy tried to stop the rider of a Honda Shadow for a registration violation at 47th South and Broadview, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email. He said the rider fled before hitting a raised median at 47th South and Oliver, which is less than a half-mile from where the chase started.

“He was found a distance from the motorcycle,” he said. “The rider ... sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.”

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information this afternoon, including the name of the rider.

