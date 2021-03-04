Driving in downtown Wichita today? Police traffic enforcement will be near Kellogg, Broadway

If you are driving in downtown Wichita today police are giving you a heads up that officers will writing tickets during a special traffic enforcement around the same time as rush hour and the evening commute.

The Wichita Police Department said in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post that the Broadway Corridor Team “will be conducting a traffic special assignment in the area of Kellogg and Broadway this evening due to a high number of accidents at the intersection.”

“If you’re in the area please drive safe and buckle up.”

Kellogg and Broadway had the second-most crashes of any intersection in the city last year, according to WPD data.