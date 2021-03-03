Police: One person dead in overnight shooting in northwest Wichita; no one in custody

File photo

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in northwest Wichita, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Sunny Lane, according to 911 emergency communications, near 21st and Hoover.

“All the information we have at this point was the boyfriend was shot in the neck,” a 911 operator said. “The man walked up and shot him and then took off walking.”

EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he later died, police said. Police are looking for anyone involved in the shooting.

