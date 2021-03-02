Sword-wielding boyfriend attacked girlfriend and her dog, Wichita police say

Wichita police are searching for James Edward Brown III in connection to a domestic violence case. Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are searching for a man in an alleged violent sword attack on a woman and dog.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of 41-year-old James E. Brown to call 911. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Brown is wanted in connection to an two aggravated battery domestic violence cases, one of which also involved animal cruelty.

Police were called at around 2 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1500 block of North New York. Officers found a 41-year-old woman with severe cuts to her hand and back. She remained hospitalized Tuesday evening with severe injuries.

Davidson said that investigators determined that Brown got into a “verbal disturbance” with his girlfriend. That’s when he allegedly “grabbed a five to six-foot sword during the disturbance, struck her multiple times, and stabbed her dog multiple times.”

Investigators also learned of a second domestic violence incident that involved strangulation.

Brown has an outstanding warrant in connection to a 2019 driving under the influence case in Sedgwick County District Court. The judge issued a bench warrant after Brown failed to appear in court.