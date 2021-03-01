Man jailed in ‘modified, loaded shotgun’ blast that hurt cops checking out vacant home

Booking records show a 46-year-old man has been jailed on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with a case where three Wichita officers were wounded by a shotgun blast at a south side home that was supposed to be vacant.

James Alden Hathorn was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, an online log of inmates shows. There was no bond listed Monday morning for the majority of the alleged crimes Hathorn was being held on. Records show he was arrested at 1425 S. St. Francis, an address on the same block where the officers were hurt Saturday afternoon after they entered a home with a key. The officers went to the vacant house after its owners called 911 to report damage and their fear that someone might be inside.

When the police went through the front door, they heard an explosion and three officers suffered injuries. The incident drew the Wichita police SWAT team and bomb squad to the address. Police later said someone left what was described as a “modified, loaded shotgun” in the home that discharged when the officers went inside.

Of the three injured officers, one was released from the hospital relatively quickly after seeing medical staff. But the police said on Sunday that the others were still receiving treatment. One had minor injuries and the other was “in serious but stable condition,” Wichita Police Department spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in an emailed news release.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gun was rigged to fire when the door opened, but investigators are exploring that possibility, Macy told The Eagle previously.

Hathorn had not been formally charged with any crime connected to the case as of Monday morning. But that could occur as early as Monday afternoon. He was booked under several police case numbers for alleged crimes that also include multiple counts of burglary and theft, as well as use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

His prior convictions include theft, attempted drug possession, aggravated assault, criminal threat, removing or disabling electronic monitoring equipment and violation of a protective order, the Kansas Department of Corrections records show. All of those were committed in Johnson and Douglas counties.