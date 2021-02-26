Crime & Courts

Attempted murder arrest after person apparently drove woman into lake, official says

File photo

A male has been arrested on attempted second-degree murder after apparently driving into a lake while a woman was in the vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

At around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Lone Star Lake about a vehicle that “appeared to have driven into the lake,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“The reporting persons stated a female was in the vehicle who appeared unable to remove herself due to a broken leg,” the post said. “When deputies arrived the reporting persons had assisted the woman out of her vehicle.”

“Initial investigation at the scene revealed one male driver of the vehicle and one female passenger. The female passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and cold exposure.”

The male was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

No other information was available.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service