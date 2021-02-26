Attempted murder arrest after person apparently drove woman into lake, official says

File photo

A male has been arrested on attempted second-degree murder after apparently driving into a lake while a woman was in the vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

At around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Lone Star Lake about a vehicle that “appeared to have driven into the lake,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“The reporting persons stated a female was in the vehicle who appeared unable to remove herself due to a broken leg,” the post said. “When deputies arrived the reporting persons had assisted the woman out of her vehicle.”

“Initial investigation at the scene revealed one male driver of the vehicle and one female passenger. The female passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and cold exposure.”

The male was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

No other information was available.