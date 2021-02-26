Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of 27-year-old man in Newton

File photo

Authorities in Newton have arrested a teenage boy who reported his involvement in a deadly stabbing during a traffic stop.

Newton police spotted the 16-year-old boy “driving erratically” in the 2000 block of West First Street around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and pulled him over, according to a Friday morning news release from the city’s director of communications, Erin McDaniel.

The teen immediately told the officer “he had just been involved in a fight a had stabbed someone,” the release says. “A bloody knife was found in the vehicle.”

Authorities found the stabbing victim, a 27-year-old man, in the 100 block of Evans, suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment but didn’t survive.

Authorities did not give details about what led to the fight or how the teen knows the man. Their names have not been released.

“There is no threat to the public related to this situation, and the investigation is ongoing,” the release says.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.