Wichita man arrested in connection to killing at party on New Year’s Day, records show

A 22-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting at a party on New Year’s Day, records show.

Deajuan Calvin Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2700 block of south I-135. The arrest is in connection to the killing of 26-year-old Nicholas Sims of Wichita, records show. Sims was found shot at around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 2600 block of North Bullinger, near 25th North and I-235.

He died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed a party was taking place at the home with at least 50 individuals,” Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said at the time. “During the party, an argument ensued between Sims and a suspect inside the home. The argument moved to outside of the home, where Sims was shot by the suspect.”

Wichita has had 10 homicides so far this year. Arrests have been made in nine of the cases; one is a justified homicide, police said.