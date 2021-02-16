Home intruder who nearly hit 65-year-old woman twice with her own car gets prison

File photo

A Wichita thief who almost hit his victim with her own car when she discovered him breaking into her home will spent 9 1/2 years in prison, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said.

Curlie L. Guiden, 55, was sentenced last week on one count of robbery and two counts of aggravated assault. He will be supervised for two years after serving the 114-month prison term, the DA’s Office said in a news release announcing the sentence.

Prosecutors say Guiden almost ran over the woman, 65, after she returned home, in the 500 block of East Dewey, to find her back door open on Aug. 11, 2019. Guiden, who was standing in her doorway holding a pillow case, “pushed the victim down and drove off in her car, nearly striking her,” the news release said.

“Guiden then drove in a big circle and almost hit her a second time,” the release said. “The woman’s car was later recovered in a nearby parking lot. Investigators took photographs and collected latent prints for analysis.”

They matched Guiden’s fingerprints, prosecutors say.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Christopher Magana imposed the sentence on Feb. 10. Guiden pleaded guilty early last month. His defense lawyer wrote in court filings that drug use drove him to commit the crimes.