Man shot during a disturbance at an American Legion event, police say

A 34-year-old man was shot Thursday night during a disturbance at an American Legion event, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said Friday.

Police were called to the shooting at around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 1300 block North Hydraulic. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said in a news release.

“The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred at the location between the victim and a male suspect,” he said. “During the disturbance, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.”

The shooting wasn’t random, he said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.