Crime & Courts

Man shot during a disturbance at an American Legion event, police say

A 34-year-old man was shot Thursday night during a disturbance at an American Legion event, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said Friday.

Police were called to the shooting at around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 1300 block North Hydraulic. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Davidson said in a news release.

“The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred at the location between the victim and a male suspect,” he said. “During the disturbance, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.”

The shooting wasn’t random, he said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
