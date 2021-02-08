Baby’s brain bleeds allegedly happened during father’s abuse, Kansas police say

Police in southwest Kansas have arrested a dad after his son was hospitalized in Wichita with brain injuries.

Dodge City police said Monday in a news release that officers were contacted on Saturday by Wesley Medical Center for a child abuse case. Doctors said they were treating a 5-month-old baby for multiple brain bleeds believed to have been sustained at his Dodge City home.

“A subsequent investigation by detectives resulted in an arrest warrant issued for the baby’s father on the alleged charge of abuse of a child and aggravated battery,” police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.