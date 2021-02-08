Speed likely factor in rollover crash that killed 32-year-old Wichita man, police say

File photo

Wichita police said Monday that speed “is believed to be a factor” in a single-vehicle crash that killed a 32-year-old man over the weekend.

Police identified the man who died as 32-year-old Jared Browning of Wichita.

Officer Charley Davidson said when police arrived at the crash site at Central and Zoo Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, they found a 2000 GMC Yukon flipped onto its roof. At some point during the rollover crash, Browning “had been ejected from the vehicle,” Davidson said by email. He died at the scene.

Police say Browning was driving the SUV westbound on Central and had started to head north on Zoo Boulevard when he lost control, “struck a curb, and overturned.”

“The investigation is ongoing, and speed is believed to be a factor in this incident,” Davidson said in the email.