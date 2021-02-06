Police: Person dies after dragged several miles, including on east and west Kellogg

A “female” is dead after being dragged several miles, including on eastbound and westbound Kellogg, before police were able to catch up to the driver, who then stopped in the westbound lane near West, Wichita police Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said.

“Eventually he just stopped and took off running,” he said. “He ran across to the south. That’s where we apprehended him.”

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were first called by people who saw her being dragged on westbound Kellogg. A 911 emergency communications supervisor said the call started at 11:58 a.m.

Nedbalek said the incident started after a car was stolen from a restaurant. The car belongs to the victim’s family, he said.

“He stole the car with her in it ... unknown if the suspect even knew she was in the vehicle because she was in the backseat,” he said. “Apparently somewhere along the lines, it went wrong.”

“She was outside being drug for several miles,” he said, adding she was attached by her seat belt.

The incident spanned from Dugan to Newman University, where police had set up a crime scene, he said.

“We were just trying to secure the scene before the evidence disappeared with the snow disappearing,” he said.

Students and staff at Newman received an alert at 12:48 p.m. that the parking lots of “Fugate and Carrocci Halls” were closed while Wichita police were there.

“No danger,” the message said. “Avoid this area.”

A message was sent out at 1:19 p.m. that the parking lots were open again.

Police had westbound Kellogg blocked off before West. At 2:15 p.m., Nedbalek said police would likely have traffic blocked another hour.

Few Wichita police on Kellogg near West. 911 emergency dispatch said a fatality was reported in the area at around noon. pic.twitter.com/EgBO2oUGVv — Michael Stavola (@MichaelStavola1) February 6, 2021