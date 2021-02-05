One dead, one critically injured after possible shooting at Wichita park, officials say

One person is dead and another is critically injured after arriving at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis with gunshot wounds on Friday afternoon, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Wichita police have tied the “two males” with gunshot wounds to a possible shooting at Schell Park, which is near 25th North and Arkansas, Officer Charley Davidson said. Police were called at around 1 p.m. Friday, he said.

“We know it was not a random incident,” Davidson said, adding multiple people were at the park when the possible shooting occurred.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.