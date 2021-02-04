Kansas high school principal allegedly threw baseball bat at students’ vehicle

A Kansas prosecutor is trying a restorative justice process in lieu of criminal charges after a high school principal allegedly threw a baseball bat at a vehicle in which students of his were allegedly driving recklessly.

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday that all seven people involved in the incident have been given the option to participate in the restorative justice process.

Hesston High School principal Tyler Rhodes, 44, is accused of throwing a baseball bat at a moving vehicle in a Hesston neighborhood on Sept. 27, Harvey County officials said in a news release. Six of his students were in the vehicle and are accused of being reckless. Officials did not elaborate on how the driver was allegedly reckless.

“This is an unfortunate situation where all parties involved made poor choices that put the safety of each other, and the community, at risk,” Jason Lane, the Harvey County Attorney, said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

“Restorative justice programs enable all individuals impacted by the harm caused by an incident to be directly involved in responding to the offenses,” according to the news release. Trained professionals would facilitate a meeting of the parties involved, seeking “accountability for actions, reparation for loss and full participation of all impacted.”

The program does not require each individual’s participation, but prosecutors said they will potentially file charges against those who choose not to participate in the restorative justice process.