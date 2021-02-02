Test drive ends in robbery at gunpoint — but he didn’t steal the Jeep, Wichita police say

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police say a robber took the keys but not the vehicle after a test drive ended at gunpoint.

The crime happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, when police were called to Madison and Skinner, Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release. That’s near Harry and I-135 in south Wichita.

A 49-year-old man reported to police that Bryan Conner had come to Auto Kings Car Dealership asking to test-drive a blue Jeep Cherokee. The man went with Conner on the test drive.

“Conner stopped at Madison and Skinner, brandished a handgun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle,” Cruz said. “Conner then took the vehicle keys, got out of the vehicle, and left north bound on foot.”

It is not clear why the keys were the only property stolen during the robbery. A police report states that the suspect was “attempting to take a vehicle by force ... but the vehicle was not successfully taken.”

Police ask anyone with information on Conner’s whereabouts to call 911 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.