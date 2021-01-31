Ice scraper and folding saw used as weapons in robberies of Hutchinson gas stations

Hutchinson police have arrested two suspects in a pair of gas station robberies where an ice scraper and a folding saw were used as weapons.

The crimes and arrests were reported early Sunday morning, Lt. Dustin Loepp of the Hutchinson Police Department said in a news release.

In the first robbery, police were called at around 5:01 a.m. to the Kwik Shop at 1701 N. Monroe after a suspect “came into the store armed with an ice scraper,” Loepp said. While the suspect demanded money and tobacco products, he left with only tobacco products.

A little more than an hour later, at around 6:13 a.m., officers were called to another armed robbery at the Kwik Shop at 4216 N. Plum. In the second case, the suspect “was armed with a folding saw and was swinging it around in the direction of the clerk.” He stole money and tobacco products.

Responding officers arrested two suspects after coming across a gray 2013 Ford Fusion near 43rd and Plum, Loepp said. Evidence from both robberies was found inside the car. Police later found out that the car had been stolen overnight..

Kevon Ford, 20, and Trevor McDade, 21, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated robbery in connection to the gas station robberies. Ford faces an additional charge of aggravated assault in connection to the robbery where the saw was a weapon. McDade faces additional counts of aggravated burglary and felony theft in connection to the stolen car.