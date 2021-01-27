Wichita woman arrested in connection to July 4 wreck that killed teen

A 32-year-old Wichita woman was arrested this week after being charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a July 4 crash that killed a 19-year-old Wichita man, records show.

Cierra Dawn Pauler had a first appearance in court on Tuesday. She was arrested that same day before being released on an own recognizance bond. The arrest was tied to a two-vehicle crash that was reported at 12:27 a.m. on July 4 near K-42 and Hoover. Taylor Chavez, who was driving one of the vehicles, was injured during the crash and taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, court records show. He died on July 16.

Pauler has been charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The charge carries a possible sentence of between 38 to 172 months in prison.