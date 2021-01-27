Sedgwick County recruit deputy arrested by Wichita police, sheriff’s office says

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office recruit deputy was arrested Saturday by Wichita police during an “active disturbance” call in east Wichita, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Since being arrested on suspicion of interference with law enforcement, Brandon Johnson has been placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards Unit is also conducting its own investigation into Johnson, who has been with the sheriff’s office about four months.

“The specific allegation is ... concealing, destroying or materially altering evidence with the intent to prevent or hinder the apprehension or prosecution of any person,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to additional questions about the arrest.

The only Brandon Johnson arrested Saturday by Wichita police is a 23-year-old who was arrested at his home in the 7000 block of East Kellogg, records show.