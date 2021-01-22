One person arrested in connection to Delano killing

One person is dead and a 47-year-old Wichita man is in jail in connection to a 911 call Thursday, officials said.

Shawn Allen Nimmo was arrested at his home in the 300 block of South Dodge on suspicion of second-degree murder, records show. Police responded to a call about a person who died at 1:47 a.m. on Thursday in the Delano District, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor. Delano is just west of downtown Wichita.

Police are expected to release more information during a news conference this afternoon.