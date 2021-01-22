Crime & Courts

One person arrested in connection to Delano killing

One person is dead and a 47-year-old Wichita man is in jail in connection to a 911 call Thursday, officials said.

Shawn Allen Nimmo was arrested at his home in the 300 block of South Dodge on suspicion of second-degree murder, records show. Police responded to a call about a person who died at 1:47 a.m. on Thursday in the Delano District, according to a 911 emergency communications supervisor. Delano is just west of downtown Wichita.

Police are expected to release more information during a news conference this afternoon.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
