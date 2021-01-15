Caregiver gets probation for stealing thousands from man, 88, she talked of marrying

A judge has ordered a Wichita woman who took more than $80,000 from an elderly man spiraling into dementia to spend at least two years on probation for felony theft. She’ll also have to repay $60,900 to the man’s family, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Eric Williams ruled that Laurie Nowlin’s probation can be extended beyond that, though, if she still has unpaid restitution at the end of the two years, said Dan Dillon, the DA’s spokesman. If she violates its terms, the judge could send her to prison for 13 months.

Investigators looking into a report of suspected financial abuse of the 88-year-old man discovered he had changed the beneficiary in his will and on the deed of his home to Nowlin — likely months after his mental capacity had diminished due to possible Alheizmer’s, according to an affidavit associated with the case. Family members of the man who sued Nowlin in civil court for fraud alleged she had befriended him within the past few years then “took steps to isolate ... and alienate him from his family” after he hired her to help with his care.

Nowlin, who is about 30 years the man’s junior, “represented that she loved ... (him) in a romantic fashion and that she intended to marry him” even though she already had a husband, and then convinced him to write her at least $102,000 in checks and make around $141,000 in cash withdraws from his accounts — far more than her care services were worth, the civil lawsuit states.

In her response to the civil allegations, Nowlin admitted that she and the man had discussed marriage, but she denied wrongdoing, saying some money paid for her services and the rest was a gift.

Between June 25, 2018, and Feb. 11, 2019, the man wrote at least $81,400 in checks to Nowlin and withdrew from his accounts another $2,000 for her, the affidavit in Nowlin’s criminal case says. Nowlin deposited several of the checks into a joint account she shared with the man and then “conducted several transfers via Facebook and used the funds to take multiple trips,” according to the document.

She was charged with felony theft and mistreatment of a dependent adult in 2019. Nowlin pleaded guilty to the theft charge on Oct. 27. Prosecutors dropped the other count in exchange, according to court records.