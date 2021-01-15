Parolee arrested in killing outside south Wichita restaurant, records show

A 26-year-old man on parole has been arrested in connection to the daytime killing outside of a south Wichita restaurant on Thursday, records show.

Adrian Nicholas Zongker was arrested a couple of streets west of Birrieria Tito restaurant, which is near Hydraulic and Wassall. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon as well as on a state warrant in a separate case, records show.

Officers were called about the fatal shooting at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Charley Davidson said there was a disturbance outside of the restaurant, during which a man was shot. The man somehow made it into the restaurant, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police will likely release the victim’s name later today.

Zongker has five prior convictions, all in Sedgwick County, for charges that include criminal possession of a firearm, battery and aggravated assault, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. He had more than 50 disciplinary reports during his time in Kansas prisons that date back to October 2015, records show.

The killing is at least the fifth homicide of 2021. Wichita also had five homicides at this time last year, which saw a record number of homicides.