Man killed in shooting at south Wichita restaurant, police arrest one suspect

Wichita police have arrested on suspect after a deadly shooting at a south-side restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called at around 1:31 p.m. to the area of Hydraulic and Wassall in south Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed that a shooting had been reported.

Archived emergency radio traffic indicated two people were running from the scene, and one possibly had a gun. Later, first responders said a victim was in a restaurant on the ground with an initial triage of code blue, indicating very critical condition.

Police put crime scene tape around Birrieria Tito restaurant.

Officer Charley Davidson said there was a disturbance outside the restaurant, during which the man was shot. The man somehow made it into the restaurant, where he was later pronounced dead.

Davidson said one person is in custody, and police are not looking for any additional suspects.

“There is no indication they knew each other at this time,” Davidson said.

There were witnesses to the incident inside and around the restaurant and other businesses in the strip mall.