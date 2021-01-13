Judge orders Wichita man, 61, who molested kids to serve at least 225 years in prison

Getty Images

A Wichita man will spend the rest of his natural life in prison for preying on underage children related to women he knew or dated.

Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Syrios on Tuesday ordered 61-year-old Naithen C. Brazille to serve nine consecutive life sentences for sexually abusing three children as young as 6 or 7 between 2016 and 2018, court records show. The children are all related to women Brazille knew or had romantic or sexual involvements, according to court records.

Brazille will serve the life sentences back-to-back, meaning he must be paroled on one before he can begin serving the next. In Kansas, the most serious child sex crimes committed against children under 14, known as Jessica’s Law crimes, carry a presumptive sentence of life with parole eligibility after 25 years. That means Brazille would have to serve at least 225 years in prison — much longer than the remainder of his natural life — before he could get out.

Brazille was convicted of the sex abuse in three cases at his September 2019 jury trial. His convictions include multiple counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, rape and attempted rape.