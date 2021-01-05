Teens shoved 82-year-old woman during Wichita home invasion, stole her car, police say

Police arrested three teenagers who allegedly broke into an 82-year-old woman’s home Monday, shoved her and stole her cellphone, purse, keys, car and other belongings.

The teen boys, who are 15 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery the break-in around 4 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Orme, according to a Wichita Police Department news release. One of the 14-year-olds is also in trouble for suspected marijuana possession, the release said.

Police say the woman reported the teens breaking in, demanding cash and ransacking her home, near Kellogg and Hillside. During the chaos, the teens “pushed the 82-year-old, causing her to fall and hit her head,” the release said. She suffered minor injuries.

They stole her cellphone and other property. One teen also took the keys to the woman’s Volkswagen Passat from her purse. The trio then left the house in her car, police said.

Aided by a license plate reader, police found the stolen Passat in the area of East 13th North and Kansas Streets. Officers stopped the car and arrested the three teens without any issues.

“Through further investigation, the juveniles were determined to be the suspects involved in the residential robbery,” the police news release said.

The teens are also thought to have hit a parked Chevrolet Malibu at Morris and Bluff while they were joyriding in the Passat, police said.

The robbery and hit-and-run crash remain under investigation. Police plan to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file formal criminal charges against the teenagers.