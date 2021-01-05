Police release name of man found dead in southeast Wichita apartment

Wichita police have identified a man who was found dead Saturday at a southeast Wichita apartment complex as 26-year-old Sharrod Rollen of Wichita.

Police were first called to assist EMS at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the complex in the 1000 block of South Woodlawn. Acquaintances found Rollen dead in an apartment, officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release.

“The investigation revealed that Rollen and three other individuals had gone out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve,” Wheeler said. “When they returned to the apartment, Rollen got into a physical fight. During the fight, Rollen fell to the ground and lost consciousness.”

Internal head trauma was found during an autopsy by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, he said.

Police are investigating the killing as manslaughter, which would mean the killing was not premeditated.

This is the third homicide of the year, according to police.