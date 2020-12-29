Fireworks or noise complaint overnight on New Year’s Eve? This is the number to call

File photo

If you have a complaint about fireworks, parties or noise as people ring in the new year, authorities want you to call Sedgwick County’s non-emergency number so you don’t tie up 911 lines.

The non-emergency number, 316-290-1011, will be open from 9 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. The line is available for people to report non-emergency nuisances in Sedgwick County that don’t pose a threat to anyone’s life or property, according to a news release.

Anyone who calls 911 with a nuisance report while the line is active will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

Sedgwick County government officers will be closed Friday. But emergency services are available if you need them. Call or text 911 any time in emergency situations or the non-emergency number while it’s open overnight on New Year’s Eve.

The county activates its non-emergency number on days with a history of high nuisance calls, like New Years Eve and the Fourth of July. It was implemented to ensure 911 callers can reach dispatchers during an emergency.