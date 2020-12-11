Four-hour domestic standoff with gun and knife ends peacefully, Wichita police say

A four-hour standoff ended peacefully and with a 29-year-old Wichita man being arrested in west Wichita on Friday morning, according to police.

Courtland Gire was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated weapons violation. Police were first called at around 2:40 a.m. Friday to a domestic violence disturbance with a weapon at a home in the 10900 block of West Harvest Lane, near 13th and Maize, police said.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted the family of Gire outside of the residence,” Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. “They reported that Gire was threatening family and his 29-year-old girlfriend with a handgun and knife and that he was holding his girlfriend in a bedroom against her will. Gire also reportedly threatened to shoot responding officers.”

Police negotiators and a mental health adviser were brought in. After about four hours, Gire came out of the house peacefully and was arrested, Davidson said.

A handgun and knife were recovered during the investigation.

Gire has previously been convicted of multiple felonies, Davidson said.

Anyone in an abusive or dangerous relationship can seek help by calling:

911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 316-267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002

StepStone, 316-265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233