4-year-old killed and teen critically injured in Kansas domestic dispute, police say

A 4-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy critically injured in a domestic issue on Wednesday, according to the Garden City Police Department.

Justin Franco, 31, is in custody, according to a news release from the police department.

The 16-year-old called 911 shortly before 1 p.m. and said he was in the area of Abe Hubert Elementary School. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital with critical injuries, the release says.

“Officers learned neither the school nor USD 457 was involved in the incident,” the release says.

While officers were in the parking lot of the elementary school, they were told about a second shooting victim at a residential address less than a mile away. There, officers found the 4-year-old girl, who had also been shot. She was also taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Franco was taken into custody at the address where police found the girl.

The two shootings are connected, Sgt. Lana Urteaga said in an email.