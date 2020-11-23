Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Sedgwick County inmate tested positive for COVID-19, was on ventilator before death

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate who died Monday had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on a ventilator following his hospitalization earlier this month, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The death is the second in-custody death reported at the jail this year. The release said the inmate’s official cause of death will be determined during an autopsy.

The man, whose name was not released by the agency at the family’s request, was 68 and facing felony sex crime charges. The Sheriff’s Office said he was booked into the jail late last month and was admitted to the hospital on Oct. 29 over concerns about his mental status.

The hospital discharged the inmate two days later and he returned to the jail, where he received medical care in the on-site clinic.

The inmate was taken back to the hospital on Nov. 6 after he fell, the Sheriff’s Office news release said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“After being admitted to the hospital this inmate was placed in intensive care and eventually on a ventilator. While in the hospital this inmate tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the release.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. Monday.

“The inmate’s family was notified on November 20, 2020 about the inmate’s serious medical condition and they were allowed to visit him several times this weekend,” the release said.

The jail has booked more than 16,000 people in 2020.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service